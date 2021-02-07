Winterfest 2021: Lake Geneva snow sculptures win national titles in rare twist

The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship 2021 results are in and two Wisconsin teams are among the winners!

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. -- The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship 2021 results are in and two Wisconsin teams are among the winners!

Teams from as far away as Alaska and Florida participated in the 72-hour national championship competition at the 26th Annual Lake Geneva Winterfest, which is the event's centerpiece.

In a rare twist, organizers said the same three teams took home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place honors in both the Championship and the People's Choice categories.

Champions as voted on by the snow sculptors:


1st Place - Wisconsin 2 "Inoculation" (a COVID-themed design)
2nd Place - Florida "The Power of the Mind's Eye"
3rd Place - Wisconsin 1 "Tribal Dance"

And here are the People's Choice award winners:


1st Place - Wisconsin 1
2nd Place - Wisconsin 2
3rd Place - Florida

Team Name: "Sculptora Borealis" from Wisconsin
Sculpture Title: "Inoculation"

Team "Sculptora Borealis" took home both 1st place in the championship category, as well as 2nd place in people's choice at the 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.



Team Name: "Frozen: Less Latitude, More Attitude" from Florida
Sculpture Title: "The Power of the Mind's Eye"

Team "Frozen: Less Latitude, More Attitude" from Florida took home both 2nd place, as well as 3rd place at the 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.



Team Name: "Snowblind" from Wisconsin
Sculpture Title: "Tribal Dance"

Team "Snowblind" took home both 3rd place in the championship category, as well as 1st place in people's choice at the 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.



For more on the annual competition, visit the Lake Geneva website.
