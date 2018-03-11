ROYAL FAMILY

Meghan Markle dons chic look for first official event with Queen Elizabeth II

EMBED </>More Videos

Meghan Markle attends Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey in London (Getty Images / Samir Hussein)

LONDON --
The royal family welcomed Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, at her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II, two months before the couple weds.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge joined their soon-to-be sister in law for a Commonwealth Day celebration at Westminster Abbey in London.

Markle turned heads wearing a navy dress and cream tailored coat by British designer Amanda Wakeley, and a matching beret designed by Stephen Jones, according to People. Jones was also a favorite of the late Princess Diana. Markle paired her chic look with navy pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle's style through the years


Markle was seated behind the queen and next to Prince Harry. Following the service she joined her fiancé and soon to be in-laws to meet with school children.

Commonwealth Day celebrates the Commonwealth of Nations, a group of 53 countries around the world that are former British territories. About 2,000 people were expected at this interfaith gathering in which the queen delivers a speech.

Although this marks her first official event with the queen, Markle has attended royal events since her engagement to Prince Harry, including the Royal Foundation Forum in February.

Markle is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Members of the general public will be allowed to witness the arrival and departure of the bride and groom.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyprince harryprince williamqueen elizabethlondon
ROYAL FAMILY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
PHOTOS: Prince George, Princess Charlotte at polo match
More royal family
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News