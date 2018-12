Mom of 11 wins Live's Holi-Yay shopping spree

A Chicago area woman who is a mom to 11 children and grandmother to 13 has some extra spending money this holiday season thanks toThe show held their Holi-yay! contest inviting people to nominate someone they know who deserves to have their gift list funded with a $10,000 gift card to T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.A woman named Chloe wrote to the show about her mom, Maribeth, who has a Christmas list of about 50 people!She found out that she won the shopping spree on Friday's show. Watch the video to see her reaction.For moreplease visit KellyandRyan.com