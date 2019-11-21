Naperville officials seek community input after 2 alleged racist incidents in 1 month

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville school district held a crowded community forum Thursday in response to a series of recent alleged racist incidents in the city.Naperville School District 203 hosted a diversity and inclusion forum Thursday at Naperville City Hall with community members, teachers, staff, parents and students. The focus of the discussion was on an apparent uptick in racism in the west suburb and an increasing presence of racial slurs in Naperville schools, especially elementary schools.A Naperville Central High School student faces felony hate crime charges after reportedly offering an African American student at his high school up for sale in a Craigslist ad last week.The student posted the ad with a photograph of the victim and a caption that said "Slave for sale (Naperville)" and included a racial slur, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office has said. The student charged and the victim were teammates on the school's wrestling team."Racism has always been around," school parent Eric Stovall said. "But when we have people coming together and mixing in our communities, and you're not just stuck in your own ethnic group, it tends to show its ugly face a lot more."Last month, a large group of customers at a Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings, some of whom were African American and multi-racial, were reportedly asked to move because other customers in the restaurant did not want to sit next to them because of the group's race.A Naperville gas station employee was also fired earlier this year after a video showed him questioning Hispanic customers' citizenship.District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges told ABC7 the issue needs to be addressed, and Naperville and its schools strive to be better. He said they welcome everyone, no matter their race, but community members insist the district has to do more with the ongoing issue of racism in schools."We need to listen better, but we need them (the community) to be an important voice in talking to us and working with us to ensure that we're creating an educational system and a school district that values the dignity (and) uniqueness of each individual and makes every child feel (like) an important part of what we do every single day," Bridges said.