Chicago Justice Gallery exhibit explores segregation, inclusion through eyes of young people

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new exhibit that focuses on the basic human desire to belong just opened at the new Chicago Justice Gallery at UIC.The exhibit titledwas created by Chicago social justice photographer and conceptual artist Tonika Johnson.Johnson joined ABC 7 to talk about her inspiration for the exhibit and how growing up in Englewood on the South Side influences her work.In a series of portraits and interviews, Johnson chronicles the ways nine young people have been made to feel they don't belong in their own city.The exhibit also features a mural by Joe "Cujodah" Nelson and interactive map encouraging visitors to explore their own experiences with belonging and inclusion.Belonging is the first exhibit to be featured at the Social Justice Initiative's Chicago Justice Gallery. The exhibit opened online September 9.For more information visit: belongingchicago.com.