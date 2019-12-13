Society

Newborn girl dropped off at Cicero fire station

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Cicero fire officials said a newborn baby girl was dropped off at a fire station Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said the baby was just a few hours old when her parents came into the station, handed her to a fireman and left.

Cicero police said that is exactly what parents are supposed to do under Illinois' Safe Haven Law. The law allows parents to leave their baby with workers at a safe place with no questions asked as long as the baby has not been hurt and is less than 30 days old.

Under the law, parents can drop their babies off at hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.

Cicero fire officials said the newborn baby girl is in good condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycicerobabysafe haven law
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family escapes as SUV crashes into Roseland home, killing teen
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Dad claims he was racially profiled for driving a brand new Lexus
Police question account of 2 found handcuffed after possible NW Side kidnapping
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with drizzle, flurries Friday
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
New bakery in River North puts creative twist on traditional Mexican recipes
Show More
In SIM card swap scam, thieves steal your identity by hacking your phone
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Entrepreneur runs booming pie business from West Side incubator space
Illinois officials announce new vaping legislation
Chicago man extradited from Poland to face murder charge
More TOP STORIES News