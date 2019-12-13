Newborn girl dropped off at Cicero fire station

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Cicero fire officials said a newborn baby girl was dropped off at a fire station Friday afternoon.Fire officials said the baby was just a few hours old when her parents came into the station, handed her to a fireman and left.Cicero police said that is exactly what parents are supposed to do under Illinois' Safe Haven Law. The law allows parents to leave their baby with workers at a safe place with no questions asked as long as the baby has not been hurt and is less than 30 days old.Under the law, parents can drop their babies off at hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.Cicero fire officials said the newborn baby girl is in good condition.