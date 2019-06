EMBED >More News Videos Pride month wraps up with a huge celebration, Chicago's Annual Pride Parade. Part 1.

Pride month wraps up with a huge celebration, Chicago's Annual Pride Parade.The city's first openly gay mayor, Lori Lightfoot, will be the grand marshal.But how are Chicago and the state of Illinois doing when it comes to L-G-B-T-Q rights?We're talking about that with Anthony Galloway, Director of Civic Engagement and Brian Johnson, CEO of Equality Illinois the state's oldest and largest LGBTQ equality organization.