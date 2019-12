EMBED >More News Videos It's the largest social service agency of it's kind here in the Midwest. Part 1.

It's the largest social service agency of it's kind here in the Midwest.The mission of the Chinese American Service League or CASL says its mission is to "strengthen the physical, economic and mental health" of people in the greater Chicago area.In recent months, this 40-year old non-profit has found new ways to better serve its clients.Here to talk about that work is Paul Luu, CEO of the Chinese American Service League and Chief Operating Officer Jered Pruitt.