Newsviews: Friends of the Chicago River turns 40

Last weekend's Newsviews topic examined efforts to protect green space in Chicago and across the region.
Today, we're looking at the work being done to clean up the Chicago River, which is one of two key bodes of water in Chicago.
The group 'Friends of the Chicago River' was founded 40 years ago. It was inspired by a headline that read 'Our Friendless River.'
Today, there are a lot of friends, and there's been a lot of progress, but like any project, there's always more work to be done.
Margaret Frisbie, the executive director of the Friends of the Chicago River, and Josina Morita Commissioner with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District stopped by ABC7 to discuss those issues.
