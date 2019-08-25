newsviews

Newsviews: Friends of the Chicago River turns 40

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago River has transformed over the years.

Last weekend's Newsviews topic examined efforts to protect green space in Chicago and across the region.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

The executive director of Friends of the Chicago River discusses how the river has transformed over the years ahead of their 40th anniversary.



Today, we're looking at the work being done to clean up the Chicago River, which is one of two key bodes of water in Chicago.

The group 'Friends of the Chicago River' was founded 40 years ago. It was inspired by a headline that read 'Our Friendless River.'

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

The executive director of Friends of the Chicago River discusses how the river has transformed over the years ahead of their 40th anniversary.



Today, there are a lot of friends, and there's been a lot of progress, but like any project, there's always more work to be done.
Margaret Frisbie, the executive director of the Friends of the Chicago River, and Josina Morita Commissioner with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District stopped by ABC7 to discuss those issues.

For more information on Friends of the Chicago River and the 40th anniversary celebration, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagonewsviewschicago river
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: The Nature Conservancy
Newsviews: READI Chicago
Newsviews: Envisioning Justice
Newsviews: The Shedd Aquarium & Shark Conservation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Athletes compete in duathlon, swimming portion canceled
Swim ban issued for 25 Chicago area beaches
15 rescued from capsized boat, jet ski on Lake Michigan
Man missing in Lincoln Park lagoon after trying to save dog, fire officials say
Person hit by Metra train in Des Plaines, UP-NW service halted
Man charged with murder in shooting of ISP trooper
Fmr. Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers Sunday afternoon
Man wounded in road rage incident: police
Latino Gourmet Food & Spirits Festival brings together top chefs
14 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
5th annual dog fashion to benefit local animal shelter
More TOP STORIES News