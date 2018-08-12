NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Impact Grants Chicago

Impact Grants Chicago pools donor funds to provide grants to local nonprofits.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
What kind of impact can one woman and $1,000 have?

We're getting some idea, thanks to Impact Grants Chicago.

The organization brings together hundreds of women who each donate a thousand dollars.

That money is pooled together to create $100,000 grants for Chicago non-profits.

It's a model being used by more than 50 organizations across the United States to empower women to bring change to their cities and communities.

President of Impact Grants Chicago Kristen Pettit Grube and Marianne Woodward, Chief Resource Officer of Communities in Schools of Chicago, a dropout prevention program that received one of the grants, joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss the program.

For more information on Impact Grants Chicago, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3513336.

Part 1:
Impact Grants Chicago pools donor funds to provide grants to local nonprofits.



Part 2:
Impact Grants Chicago pools donor funds to provide grants to local nonprofits.

