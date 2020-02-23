newsviews

Newsviews: The 2020 Census

By Kay Cesinger
The U.S. Census is about to get underway.

Without an accurate count, Illinois could lose millions of dollars in federal money and possibly two seats in Congress.

Now local groups are organizing efforts to ensure that people understand why it's critical that they be counted.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1

EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. Census is about to get underway. Part 1.



However, there are a large number of people in Illinois who are considered 'hard to count'. That includes many in the state's immigrant communities.

Andrea Zopp, CEO of World Business Chicago and co-chair of Chicago's Complete County Committee stopped by ABC7 studio to talk about the importance of the census in our communities.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2

EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. Census is about to get underway. Part 2.



Linda Xochitl Tortolero, President and CEO of Mujeres Latinas En Accion, also stopped by ABC7 studios to provide more information on one of the organizations doing outreach in Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynewsviewsillinoiscensus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck
Newsviews: President & CEO of the Chicago Urban League
Newsviews: Affordable Housing
Newsviews: Recreational Marijuana Becomes Legal In Illinois Jan. 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pancake breakfast raises funds for more CPD bulletproof vests
Camera catches suspect fleeing after woman attacked in Lincoln Park: police
Man, woman shot while driving on Dan Ryan on South Side: ISP
Lucca, a stolen guide dog, returned to blind Harvey man
Lead singer of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Woman 25, arrested after striking cop trying to flee traffic stop: CPD
Woman fatally shot inside car in South Shore ID'd: CPD
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild Sunday
Iwo Jima vet meets with new Marines on 75th anniversary of battle
Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in rocket launch crash
Soldier in Iraq helps Park Ridge police arrest burglary suspects
Model, author, restaurateur B. Smith dies at 70: Family friend
More TOP STORIES News