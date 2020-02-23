Newsviews: The 2020 Census

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5961293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The U.S. Census is about to get underway. Part 1.

The U.S. Census is about to get underway.Without an accurate count, Illinois could lose millions of dollars in federal money and possibly two seats in Congress.Now local groups are organizing efforts to ensure that people understand why it's critical that they be counted.However, there are a large number of people in Illinois who are considered 'hard to count'. That includes many in the state's immigrant communities.Andrea Zopp, CEO of World Business Chicago and co-chair of Chicago's Complete County Committee stopped by ABC7 studio to talk about the importance of the census in our communities.Linda Xochitl Tortolero, President and CEO of Mujeres Latinas En Accion, also stopped by ABC7 studios to provide more information on one of the organizations doing outreach in Chicago.