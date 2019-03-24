newsviews

Newsviews: The Search for Aliveness

CHICAOG (WLS) -- You might not expect a manufacturing company to ask, "When was the last time you focused on you?"

But Tuthill Corporation is doing just that with an internet series the company is producing called, "The Search for Aliveness."

The Burr Ridge based company is sending a group of employees around the world, talking with people to see what makes them feel alive.

Explaining why they're doing this and what they've learned are Tuthill's owner, Jay Tuthill, Chad Gabriel the Sherpa of Purpose and Vito Pellicano, Explorer.

For more information visit: https://www.thesearchforaliveness.com
