Society

New Jersey IHOP waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip

PATERSON, New Jersey -- Nearly a dozen people surprised a New Jersey waitress with a $1,200 cash tip as an early holiday gift.

Zellie Thomas and a group of his friends left the tip with Angelica Alicea, a waitress at a Paterson IHOP restaurant on Saturday.

Each person brought $100 to the restaurant and handed it to the unsuspecting waitress.

"The waitress was so shocked that she tried to return the money at first," said Thomas.

"I cried, I cried a half hour on and off," said Alicea.

The group wanted to show Alicea appreciation for the way she treats everyone that she serves every single day.

Alicea was grateful.

"It uplifted my spirit because some people care and they were paying attention, and that feels really good at any time of the year," said Alicea.

"I hope the tip inspires others to do good deeds for strangers," said Thomas. "I really hope this shows people that there's power in community and all it takes is a group of friends to come together and change someone else's life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypatersonpassaic countytippingact of kindnessgood samaritanfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd; photo of truck possibly involved released
Judge expected to rule on new trial petition for woman convicted of murdering former Bears player's girlfriend
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in New York
Girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Chicago Public Library on South Side: CPD
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Are home warranties worth the money? Expert weighs in
4 thieves rob Gold Coast Versace store:CPD
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday
Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed
CPD announces expansion of detective divisions
Stolen Matteson police K9 vehicle recovered in Harvey
Apple ID lock email phishing scam
More TOP STORIES News