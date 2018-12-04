HOLIDAY

NORAD, Google launch Santa tracker sites in preparation for Christmas Eve

Get ready to follow Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world this Christmas.

Two sites have announced their plans to track the big guy in the red suit come Christmas Eve.

NORAD Santa Tracker: The North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa every year, in addition to helping him answer phone calls and letters. The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper.

Though the Santa Tracker is not yet live, Santa's Village has games, videos and music for kids and kids at heart who want to get in the Christmas spirit.

Google Santa Tracker: Google's version of the Santa tracker also has games, videos and lessons on its website while we wait for the big day. Google has a new game this year called Elf Maker.
