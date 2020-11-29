our chicago

Charities struggle during Chicago COVID-19 pandemic; Giving Tuesday offers time to give back

Advice on avoiding charitable donation scams from the Better Business Bureau
By Kay Cesinger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday. It's a time people are encouraged to do good.

For many, that means giving to a charitable organizations.

This year, Giving Tuesday comes as need is great because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the pandemic is affecting donations and the number of people who are volunteering.

RELATED: Chicago-area nonprofits like JCFS Chicago can benefit from Giving Tuesday donations

One organization struggling with those two issues is the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division in Chicago.

ABC 7 Chicago spoke with Lt. Col. Patty Richardson, director of women's ministries. Visit the Salvation Army website for more information.

Steve Bernas, with the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois also gave advice Sunday on charitable giving and avoiding scams.
