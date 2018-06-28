SOCIETY

Pilsen named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood is one of the coolest in the world, according to Forbes Magazine. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood is one of the coolest in the world, according to Forbes Magazine.

Some members of the community are welcoming the recognition, while others are afraid the distinction will drive some out of their homes.

"I can't help but agree, of course. Pretty surprising for the little neighborhood here to be recognized on that scale, but I certainly think it's deserving," said William Duncan, a partner of Thalia Hall, a venue with a concert hall, restaurant and bars. "I think it's a really special place."

Forbes Magazine specifically mentioned Punch House in its write-up. The company that owns Thalia Hall has this philosophy: "Serve the community in which you operate as best as you can and, um, find the route to draw folks from right nearby," Duncan said.

And nearby, you'll find art galleries and restaurants, even some offering vegan options. But the history here is a bit more complicated.

However, some say being named the "coolest" comes at a cost.

For Teresa Fraga and her family, Pilsen has been home for more than 50 years.

"This is not the kind of recognition we were looking for," she said.

The neighborhood has a rich history. The community protested and fought to build Benito Juarez High School, holding signs and painting walls. They wanted trash picked up and empty lots improved.

For Pilsen to be labeled "cool" today was not Fraga's vision.

"It's good, it's great," Fraga said about the distinction. "But for someone who has raised a family here and have been through the struggles of bringing up this neighborhood, this is not the vision."

The vision was to have families together; the galleries and trendy bars are different. They're also putting Pilsen on the international map.

For Alderman Danny Solis, this is a cool area, and it's created by accepting everyone.

"You need the professional, with the bus driver, with the carpenter, you need the mix and that makes the best community, he said."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycool spacesneighborhoodawardChicagoPilsen
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News