VETERANS DAY

Real-life Rosie the Riveter from Chatham continues serving community

EMBED </>More Videos

98-year-old Estelle Long, a real-life Rosie, carries on the iconic symbol's legacy.

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As World War II raged overseas, American industry worked tirelessly on the home front. Along the way, the iconic Rosie the Riveter was born. She continues to be a symbol of hard work, feminism and patriotism. 98-year-old Estelle Long, a real-life Rosie, carries on that legacy.

"What I did was... seal rivets (to) a gas tank... to keep it from leaking," recalled the Chatham neighborhood resident of her work on Douglas C-54 cargo planes in a Chicago plant during the 1940s.

Long says she did this for about two years, as commemorated by a certificate from Douglas. Before working there, Long sewed soldiers' shirts and worked in secret on what we now know as radar.

"We didn't tell anybody we worked there... It was just a known fact, during that era everything was hush, hush."

Estelle Long did all of this like countless other women. But for her, things were more challenging.

"Rosie the Riveter was always pictured as a white girl," Long pointed out as a black woman born into segregated America.

She said she was determined to prove stereotypes wrong and show her worth to society by doing the best job she could in everything she took on.

"The only way that you could show at that time you're being equal to whatever was going on at anytime... was to enter whatever was going on," Long added.

She learned those values from her father, a veteran of World War I; then she shared them with her husband, who was an Army sergeant fighting in World War II.

The Longs passed these ideals down to their children and grandchildren, several of whom have also served in the U.S. armed forces.

"You feel the urge and the need to contribute towards your country... We've earned it, we've worked for it... so whether it's voting or whether it's fighting in a war, we're there," said her daughter Carol Long of the family philosophy.

"My parents were a part of that Greatest Generation that built this community we're in... We're determined that that history will not be forgotten," added her son Richard Long.

Estelle Long is still serving all these years later, providing meals to families in need with her son Richard. Plus, she dances (including right after our Monday interview) with the joy and energy of someone decades younger.

If that wasn't impressive enough, she still drives at 98. Her son says she retakes and passes her test every year. All around, she's proving Rosie the Riveter's slogan right: "We can do it." For that inspiration and her service to our country, we thank Estelle Long.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveterans dayveteranWorld War IIChicagoChatham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VETERANS DAY
Arlington Heights man, 95, fought in 3 wars
Pritzker uses Veterans Day to announce advisory committee on veterans
Mundelein Navy man surprises son at school
Veterans honored at Union League Club celebration
More veterans day
SOCIETY
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Arlington Heights man, 95, fought in 3 wars
Veterans honored at Union League Club celebration
Ghost Army: Chicago area man, 95, reflects on time in top-secret unit during WW II
More Society
Top Stories
Air traffic controller out after mystery spell in tower
Off-duty officer critically injured in Portage Park house fire
Family files lawsuit after nightclub security guard shot by Midlothian police
Injured deer removed from Blue Line tracks after stopping service for hours
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Protesters demand Target keep 2 South Side stores open
Elephant rescued from Vietnam War escapes from NY barn
Arizona Senate Race: Republican Martha McSally concedes to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema
Show More
VIDEO: Law-abiding swan family learns to use crosswalk
Arlington Heights man, 95, fought in 3 wars
Lady Gaga visits LA shelter for victims of Woolsey Fire
ALS researchers meet in Chicago as patients remain hopeful
More News