American Red Cross offering donors $5 Amazon gift cards due to critical blood supply shortage

The American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois said it's facing an emergency blood supply shortage.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Blood supplies are dropping, fast! To address the emergency, the American Red Cross is offering a free gift to anyone who donates blood between now and August 29.

Currently Red Cross says they have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

According to a released statement, the American Red Cross is partnering with Amazon to offer a $5 gift card to anyone who donates blood within the next month.

"We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a 'Right Now Need' for blood donations," said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. "Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need."

Donors will receive the gift card via email.

You can even schedule an appointment using your Amazon Alexa's Blood Drive Skill.

You can also schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
