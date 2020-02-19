real housewives

Former 'Real Housewives' star accused of using fake 'before' and 'after' photos for house-flipping business

PARK RIDGE, N.J. -- A "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is accused of faking "before" and "after" photos to promote his house flipping business.

Joe Gorga, the boisterous brother of Teresa Giudice, often shares photos of home renovation projects on his Instagram account. Some posts even promote a real estate seminar.



In a now-deleted post, Gorga shared a photo of a house he said he flipped, writing: "Look at this flip worth $1.9m. Took me 6 months to turn this around. Ripped off the roof & added to the second floor. I think I might move in?"

Yet Caley Svensson said the "after" photo is her New Jersey house and was never renovated by Gorga.

"It was a new construction ... the foundation was new," she said. "Everything about it was new. It was built from the ground up."

Not only is the "after" photo not one of Gorga's projects, the house in the "before" photo still looks the same.

According to Realtor.com, it sold just a few months ago. Svennson said she reached out to Gorga via Instagram to ask him to take down the post of his supposed renovation, but he never responded.

"We felt like he was using our house to advertise his business ... and (you) can't be making mistakes like that," she said. "You have to make sure that you check your facts and anything you put out there is true."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseycelebrityreal housewivesreality television
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL HOUSEWIVES
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
Real Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd discuss upcoming season
Kenya Moore talks 'Real Housewives' season finale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rod Blagojevich arrives back at Chicago home after prison sentence commuted
Patti Blagojevich reunites with husband after prison release
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Wednesday
Man wanted for questioning in sexual abuse of toddler at River North restaurant
Longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty passes away at 79
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
Show More
Gov. Pritzker to deliver budget address Wednesday
What to know about Wednesday's Nevada Democratic debate
Illinois Primary 2020 early voting expands to Loop 'super site' Wednesday
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Four Illinois governors have served time
More TOP STORIES News