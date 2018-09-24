SOCIETY

Six Flags in St. Louis offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin

EMBED </>More Videos

Could you stay in a coffin for 30 hours straight? If so, you may have a chance to win $300 plus other prizes, including the coffin! (Six Flags St. Louis/Facebook)

ST. LOUIS --
Could you stay in a coffin for 30 hours straight? If so, you may have a chance to win $300 plus other prizes, including the coffin!

The Six Flags theme park in St. Louis is behind the "Coffin Challenge," in which six people will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a 2-by-7 foot coffin from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 until 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

Participants get one bathroom break every hour with free meals served inside. Phones are allowed and chargers will be provided. Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest.

The competition is part of the park's "Fright Fest."

The winnings include the following:

- $300
- Two 2019 Gold Season Passes
- A Fright Fest Prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes
- A ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed
- Their coffin! That's right - the handcrafted coffin is yours to keep!

For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytheme parkhalloweenholidayu.s. & worldsix flagsMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Ken Smikle, longtime Chicago journalist, remembered
Get into national parks for free on Saturday 9/22
Puerto Rican Arts Alliance celebrates 20 years
Colorado woman says she lost $35,000 stored in her freezer
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Woman found dead in garbage truck on South Side identified
Go-kart driver dies in Marengo Township crash, man charged with hit-and-run
Dallas officer who killed neighbor in his own apartment fired
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
New sexual-misconduct accusation rocks Kavanaugh nomination
18 exonerated after charges tied to corrupt Chicago police sergeant dismissed
Show More
Rosenstein not fired; deputy AG will meet with Trump Thursday
NU running back Jeremy Larkin announces retirement for medical reasons
Retired teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats
Republican congressman's siblings star in ad for his opponent
More News