Texas teacher plans to adopt former student with special needs

WACO, Texas -- A 30 year-old man with special needs celebrated his first-ever birthday party, thanks to a former teacher.
Chris Barrington, who functions at a sixth grade level, was found wandering the streets alone two months ago. Officials say he had been wandering around the area for two days.
Barrington's father was so sick with leukemia that he couldn't move.
Barrington had no known immediate family, but he did remember the name of his junior high school teacher, Michelle Girard.
Girard taught Barrington for four years at Gatesville Junior High School, but hadn't interacted with him in years.
However, she was more than willing to take Barrington in.
"He deserves a good life. He's had a hard life," Girard told KWTX.
The teacher is now applying for guardianship over Barrington after his father passed away on Aug. 1.
While they wait for the process to be completed, Girard is making sure that Barrington has every opportunity to do things he hadn't been able to.
"He's never had a birthday present, a birthday party, Christmas, Thanksgiving, nothing. So, this year is going to be full of firsts," Girard said.
With the help of JMB Fishing in Waco, Barrington was able to have his first birthday and go on his first boat ride and fishing trip.
"You know, there are so many things that I want kids to do. They want to go to Disney, I have one that wants to go to Hawaii," fisherman Jimmy Bennett said. "Chris is happy to come out on Lake Waco and ride around on a boat. That's all he wants to do."
