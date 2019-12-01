Teen artist living with Down syndrome hosts downtown Chicago exhibit to help others

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage artist living with Down syndrome is using his talents to help others."Why fit in when we are born to stand out?" said Emmett Kyoshi.The quote from Dr. Seuss is a slogan the 14-year-old artist lives by. He hosted his third exhibit in a downtown Chicago hotel Saturday night, showing the world that the extra chromosome he was born with is anything but a disability."He sees what he creates and you can see how proud he is when he walks in the room," said Paul Wilson, Emmett's father. "When we were getting ready for the show and compiling all the art, you could see it in his eyes. He has such pride in producing the work."Emmett first picked up a paintbrush at the age of 4, discovering a world beyond his physical limitations."He's giving us an opportunity to show what he's actually able to do, and do it in a manner that goes beyond anything I can do myself," said Kathy Menighan, Emmett's mother. "He still has trouble picking up a pencil and writing his name. He writes his name the same way in every painting. But when he paints, he will pick up a brush, use both hands. He'll do charcoal and he creates these pieces that you can't tell him what to do. You can't even suggest a color. It just comes out of him."Proceeds from Saturday will go in part to the Jackson Chance Foundation, providing complimentary parking passes to families with babies in the NICU.