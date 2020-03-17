Coronavirus

Texas restaurant gets $9,400 tip to help wait staff as bars shut down due to coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas -- An anonymous Houston, Texas, resident left a massive tip to help the staff at a local restaurant after the county announced a mandatory shutdown of bars and nightclubs.

Hours after the announcement Monday, the tipster stopped by Irma's Southwest restaurant and left a whopping $9,400 tip.
[Ads /]
RELATED: LIST: Nationwide restaurant, store closures to promote social distancing

Written on the receipt, the tipster wrote, "Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks."

According to the restaurant, the staff will split the tip evenly. Staff said workers will get about $300 each.
[Ads /]
The restaurant will likely still have to send many of its workers home for a while unless there ends up being a big demand for takeout, staff said.

During a news conference Monday, White House officials discouraged citizens from assembling in groups larger than 10 people. Several states--including New York, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Washington, Michigan and North Carolina--have ordered restaurants to move to delivery and takeout only.



RELATED: Pa. distillery shifts from making spirits to hand sanitizer due to COVID-19

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontippingcoronavirusrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
LIVE: Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
Jewel-Osco needs to fill 3K jobs openings
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago election officials wanted polls closed due to COVID-19, Illinois governor Pritzker said no
Illinois Primary Election voters head to polls amid COVID-19 concerns
Jewel-Osco needs to fill 3K jobs openings
What to know about Illinois' 105 COVID-19 cases
Illinois statewide school closure begins; free meals available at CPS
Pritzker bans gatherings of 50 or more
Coronavirus in Indiana: What to know about 30 COVID-19 cases
Show More
LIVE: Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
With COVID-19 pandemic, is your workplace ready to go remote?
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Boy, 15, found shot to death in North Side alley
Meet the Candidates in Illinois' primary election
More TOP STORIES News