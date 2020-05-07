coronavirus chicago

Right to Recovery protest in downtown Chicago calls for financial help for working families

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of Chicago protesters are demanding more economic help in dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A caravan of hundreds of vehicles filled with members of over 50 different community organizations across the city and state gathered outside the Thompson Center Thursday afternoon.

They call themselves the Right to Recovery coalition, advocating for everything from workers rights and education to health care and housing.

COVID-19: Help, resources and information

"I live in a three-unit family owned apartment building. I was the only person that had the money to pay my rent," said Candace Castillo, of United Working Families.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions

Although the protesters cover many interests, their call is the same. They're demanding equal access to emergency funding and support as the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage those at the bottom end of the economic ladder.

"The government needs to see that one-time stimulus check they gave us is not going to help," said Destiny Zapata, who works as a housekeeper. "There's corporations that are getting trillions of dollars right now. Why are we not getting that? Why are we not getting something to help our families, our communities?"

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

For more information on the Right to Recovery coalition, visit their website.
