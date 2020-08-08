Society

Chicago garbage pickup complaints on the rise in July

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Complaints about garbage pickup in Chicago have increased this summer.

Last month, there were more than 1,600 complaints about missed trash days, according to the latest city data.

That's double than the month before of 767 complaints. Last year July saw only 784 complaints.

The biggest spike in complaints came from the Humboldt Park and Englewood neighborhoods.

According to the city, people get confused about on when to put their garbage out when trash collection falls on a holiday.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation is not expecting any issues this month.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation remains committed to keeping Chicago clean. We have remained consistent with garbage pick up during the COVID-19 pandemic and believe the changes in July are related to the 4th of July holiday falling on a Friday and changes to the pick up schedule. We do not anticipate this issue in August.
