Air Force sergeant becomes mascot at middle school, surprises twin daughters before Christmas

RALEIGH --
He traded in his boots for flippers.

Technical Sgt. Anthony Pasco, of the US Air Force, became the dolphin mascot for Durant Road Middle School in Raleigh to pull off a special surprise for his twin daughters during a basketball game on Monday.

Mother Paula Washington is also retired Air Force and helped put on the surprise for their daughters Zoe and A'nina.

Pasco has been stationed in Texas and he hasn't seen his kids since April.

"To see their faces, her face, as I was taking off the helmet, I saw her face go like this and then like, what is he doing and then I took it off," Pasco said.

The twins are 14 and in 8th grade.

One of the twins said it was the best Christmas ever.

Now Pasco will take them to Texas tomorrow to spend time there. They'll fly back the 23rd to spend Christmas with their mom in Raleigh.
