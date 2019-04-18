Society

Video shows gas station employee saving life of choking customer

UNION CITY, Okla. -- A quick-thinking employee sprang into action to save a man's life after he passed out while choking on a hamburger.

According to Live 5 in Oklahoma, Ticresha Cox heard a commotion on the other side of the counter at her Love's convenience store.

She quickly ran from behind the counter to find customer Tommy Robinson choking on the floor.

Cox quickly lifted him to his feet and performed the Heimlich to dislodge the food caught in his throat.

"I yelled for help, and I noticed no one else was in the store, and then I thought to myself, if I didn't act now this man could die," Cox said.

Cox had only been working at Love's for a little more than two weeks.

'Man, I'm so thankful, because it's that quick that something can happen and be over," Robinson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrescueu.s. & worldchoking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News