Society

Hershey proposes safe trick-or-treating ideas based on US virus risk

By
Halloween may look a lot different this year as families navigate trick or treating while staying socially distant.

Candy company Hershey is doing their best to make sure Halloween happens even during the pandemic, and they are using an interactive online map that assigns each county in the U.S. a code and suggestions for activities based on that code.

Hershey said they worked with public health experts and retailers to create the website to offer advice on how to trick or treat safely in different parts of the country based on the rates of COVID-19 cases in each area.

Every county in the U.S. is assigned either a green, yellow, orange or red code.



Green suggestions:
  • Regular trick-or-treating with social distancing guidelines
  • Invite a limited number of guests over for a themed costume party
  • Participate in a neighborhood trunk or treat to help minimize the close quarters of pathways and porches


Yellow suggestions:
  • Drive up trick-or-treating where neighbors set up candy curbside
  • Neighborhood costume parade with a predetermined route marked to maintain safe distances between participants
  • Throw a face mask decoration party with limited guests

Orange suggestions:
  • Trick or treat in reverse by having neighbors walk or drive-by and deliver candy to the front yard
  • Hold a neighborhood candy hunt with social distancing guidelines
  • Throw a neighborhood driveway pub crawl

Red suggestions:

  • Throw a Zoom party
  • Have a Netflix scary movie party on the phone or Zoom where everyone starts the scary movie at the same time
  • Take family porch photos
  • Create a Halloween piñata with just your family in the back yard
  • Have a costume Halloween dinner with your family


The company suggests families only trick or treat at homes that have taken the Safe House Pledge. Families can print a certificate to show neighbors that their house is following social distancing guidelines for a safe Halloween celebration.

The pledge includes trick-or-treaters and parents promising to stay home if they are sick, remaining six feet apart from people not in your household, wearing a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, using hand sanitizer frequently, and more.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: See the full 2020 schedule of movies
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildrenhalloweencoronavirustrick or treatfamilyhersheyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker warns of budget cuts as IL reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases
6 injured in Loop high-rise fire
Chicago mom, son kicked off Southwest flight over face mask
U of I Hospital nurses' strike continues with support from Rev. Jesse Jackson
LIVE: CDPH gives COVID-19 travel order update
14 shot, 2 fatally Monday
Metra wants riders back; ensures clean and safe train ride
Show More
More than 600 entries submitted for Chicago winter outdoor dining contest
Hurricane Sally packs 'historic life-threatening' flooding
Louisville to pay millions in Breonna Taylor's settlement: LIVE
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, very nice Tuesday
Trump to face uncommitted voters in Philadelphia ABC News town hall
More TOP STORIES News