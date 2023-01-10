Diane Warren recruits Sofia Carson for new song on Oscar shortlist

When it comes to the music that'll be celebrated at this year's Oscars, the short list for Best Original Song is an impressive one. Among others, it includes Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and once again, Diane Warren!

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- When it comes to the music that'll be celebrated at this year's Oscars, the short list for Best Original Song is an impressive one. Among others, it includes Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and once again, Diane Warren!

She teamed up with Sofia Carson for a song getting plenty of "applause."

The song, called "Applause," has lyrics that include, "Give yourself some applause, you deserve it. Give yourself some respect 'cuz you've earned it."

Diane Warren wrote it, and Sofia Carson sings it. It's from the independent film "Tell It Like a Woman." Warren, who always tells it like is, is very selective about who sings her songs. So, why Sofia Carson?

"She's just a beautiful, beautiful person," Warren said. Turning to Carson, she added, "You really are a strong beautiful woman. And the song needed that. And she's a great, great singer on top of it."

The admiration means a lot to the young singer.

"This is one of the greatest honors of my life and my career to work with Diane, to know her, to love her and to be the voice of this beautiful and meaning and powerful anthem," Carson said.

The movie the song is in was made by a company whose mission is to tell stories about women - by women.

"The fact that I'm here with Diane Warren on the Oscar shortlist is something beyond my wildest dreams. And I dreamt pretty wildly when I was young," said Carson.

"You brought my song to life like nobody could have and I just really appreciate it." Warren added.

We'll find out if "Applause" is nominated for an Oscar on Jan. 24 when nominations are announced.