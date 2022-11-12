US Army soldier surprises daughter at Indiana elementary school's Veterans Day assembly

A US Army soldier surprised his daughter, Lillian Hendry, who was speaking about him at Aspen Meadow Elementary in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Veterans Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WLS) -- A U.S. Army soldier from Fort Wayne, Indiana, made his way home yesterday to surprise his little girl.

The sweet homecoming took place at Aspen Meadow Elementary during a Veterans Day assembly.

Lillian Hendry was talking about her dad, who she missed very much. Moments later, he surprised her in front of the whole school.

Lillian thought her dad was supposed to return home Monday.

He had been deployed for more than a year.