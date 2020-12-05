soldier surprise

Navy officer surprises family for reunion in Wheaton at Sandburg Elementary School

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Navy officer stationed in Japan for over a year surprised his family in Wheaton for a reunion Friday.

Justin Wirth, Aviation Ordnanceman First Class, surprised his 6-year-old son Maverick at Sandburg Elementary School.

The school, which is part of District 200, is holding in-person classes for elementary students, so they were able to plan the surprise reunion face-to-face.

Wirth had been stationed overseas for 13 months. He was finally able to hug his son again Friday.
