Navy officer surprises family for reunion in Wheaton at Sandburg Elementary School

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Navy officer stationed in Japan for over a year surprised his family in Wheaton for a reunion Friday.Justin Wirth, Aviation Ordnanceman First Class, surprised his 6-year-old son Maverick at Sandburg Elementary School.The school, which is part of District 200, is holding in-person classes for elementary students, so they were able to plan the surprise reunion face-to-face.Wirth had been stationed overseas for 13 months. He was finally able to hug his son again Friday.