CHICAGO (WLS) -- The remains of Sgt. Jeremy Sherman, a U.S. Army soldier from the Chicago area who died in a helicopter crash earlier this month during a humanitarian mission in Egypt, were returned home to Illinois Friday. Motorcyclists from the Illinois Patriot Guard Riders escorted Sherman in a funeral procession from Midway Airport.
"Sad occasion today. We are here to bring home Sgt. Jeremy Sherman," said senior ride captain Dave Gier. "We honor all active military, but when it's personal, when it's local, it makes it that much harder."
Sherman's parents spoke with ABC 7 after his death to discuss their son's legacy.
"How many people would put their life in the line like that?" said Scott Childress, Sherman's father.
RELATED: Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman of Watseka among 5 American peacekeepers killed in Egypt helicopter crash, Army says
"He died for this country," said Gwendolyn Childress, Sherman's mother. "And I couldn't be more proud of him."
Bikers would normally attend the soldier's funeral service and visitation, but due to the recently reinstated COVID-19 precautions state-wide, they were only allowed to participate in the motorcade.
"Due to the current Covid shutdown situation, we can't be there. We can't do anything face-to-face, which shouldn't be, but we understand it," Gier said.
Sgt. Sherman had served in the U.S. Army since 2015 and completed tours in Korea and Afghanistan.
"Honoring families of the fallen is the most important thing we do," Gier said. "It's the greatest honor I get to do."
Watseka soldier's remains returned home to Illinois after death on humanitarian mission in Egypt
SOLDIER KILLED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More