localish

Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables

EMBED <>More Videos

Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables

ALVIN, Texas -- SoléAna Stables in Alvin, Texas is a very special place for those with special needs.

Sasha and Andrew Camacho first started the non-profit riding group after searching for a therapeutic program for their own daughter, Solana, who has Down Syndrome. SoléAna Stables allows both children and adults with disabilities to engage in occupational, physical and speech therapy, all while riding on horseback. The programs at SoléAna Stables are led by PATH Intl. certified instructors.

"We never envisioned something so wonderful," said Sasha Camacho. "Every time we come, you see riders that are just determined, that are working so hard to reach their goals, and they're doing it, which is just amazing. When our riders finally reach those goals that for us may be really simple and minor, you can see the smile of their face. You can see their parents light up. There are definitely a lot of happy tears here."

Click on the video above to see how the programs at SoléAna Stables are transforming lives!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alvinautismdisabilityabc13 localish alvinspecial needs childrenhorsesall goodktrktherapylocalishdown syndrome
LOCALISH
Walt Disney World Fairytale Weddings
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
Disney fans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Long Island deli is changing lives one brown bag at a time
TOP STORIES
Live: Aldermen ask mayor to reconsider Chicago vaccine mandate
CPD officer wounded in shooting released from rehab
Amazon opens state-of-the-art Matteson facility
Moderna half-dose booster shot endorsed by FDA panel
Lincoln Park Zoo cuts ribbon on new lion habitat
5 charged in Gold Coast shooting of rapper FBG Duck
IL reports 2,481 COVID cases, 51 deaths
Show More
Biden stresses need to vaccinate rest of America
Good Samaritan saves Aurora man, 72, from oncoming train
Alex Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid's death
Rolling Stones retire their classic song 'Brown Sugar'
Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian
More TOP STORIES News