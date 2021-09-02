localish

Safari West takes visitors to the Serengeti in immersive wildlife experience

By Janel Andronico
EMBED <>More Videos

Explore everything wild at Safari West

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Known as the Sonoma Serengeti, Safari West is the closest you can come to Africa without going there.

"You are in, for all intents and purposes, Africa. There are tents that were brought in from Ladysmith, South Africa, and we have African animals that roam our hills," explained Safari West Co-Founder Nancy Lang. "It's an experience like none other."

Since its founding in 1993, Safari West has become one of the premier wildlife destinations in the United States featuring an expansive wildlife collection amongst the beauty of Sonoma County.

On the grounds, visitors can traverse a 400-acre wilderness bustling with nearly 900 animals from over 90 unique species.

As guests meet the wonder of the wild face-to-face, Safari West founders Nancy and Peter Lang hope the experience will ignite wonder, curiosity, and compassion toward wildlife. Their mission: to inspire wildlife advocates who will help protect and preserve these beautiful and often endangered creatures.

"It's just a wonderful time to bring your family and explore everything wild," says Marie Barbera, the Animal Collection Manager at Safari West.

For more information about Safari West, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosakgosafariwild animalslocalish
LOCALISH
Magician conjures up new career building treehouses
Explore everything wild at Safari West
3D printing with calcium carbonate could restore coral reefs
Artist pays tribute to the boys in blue with 'A Dodger a Day'
TOP STORIES
26 Illinois schools report COVID outbreaks
Charges pending in River North stabbing at Chase Bank
CPD releases suspect images in murder of man driving girl to school
IL reports 4,224 COVID cases, 51 deaths
Oak Lawn HS lockdown lifted
United Center to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test
At least 29 dead in 7 states after Ida remnants slam Northeast
Show More
Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video
CTU continues call for more COVID-19 safety protocols
Chicago Weather: Pleasant Thursday
Boy, 17, charged in deadly Red Line shooting: CPD
Misspelled COVID-19 card leads to suburban woman's arrest in Hawaii
More TOP STORIES News