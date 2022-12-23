99-year-old woman dies after South Chicago fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 99-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out in a South Chicago home early Friday morning.
Crews responded to a residential fire in the 8200-block of South Saginaw Avenue just after midnight, Chicago police said.
The Chicago Fire Department transported the elderly woman to Trinity Hospital, where she later died, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Almaisa Herard. She died about 1:05 a.m., and lived in that same block.
No other injuries were reported.
Chicago fire officials will be in the area distributing smoke detectors and fire safety literature later Friday morning.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.