South Elgin High School evacuates after receiving bomb threat; all-clear given

There was a South Elgin student evacuation Monday, after a school received a bomb threat. A school in Lincolnshire also received a threat.

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- South Elgin High School was evacuated Monday morning after authorities were informed of a possible bomb threat.

As a precaution, students were moved to a safe space outside the premises.

Parents were asked to keep their children at home if they had not already taken them to school

South Elgin police and the Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and determined it was safe for students and staff to return to the building.

Given the all clear from authorities, South Elgin High students were expected to carry out their regular school schedules for the day.

As a precaution, an increased police presence was expected for the rest of the day.

No other District U-46 school is involved in the possible "swatting" call.

All students and staff are safe.

A junior high school in Lincolnshire was evacuated Monday morning after it received a bomb threat, as well, school officials said.