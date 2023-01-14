South Shore pop-up businesses opening this weekend in vacant storefronts along 71st Street

The businesses will be open until April, but the hope is the influx of energy with inspire other businesses to come and stay.

Three South Shore storefronts on 71st Street just west of Jeffrey now host a free play space, an art gallery and an artisan market.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some pop-ups near 71st and Jeffrey are offering something new to residents in South Shore, and many hope it's a sign of things to come.

The neighborhood that had struggled when retail anchors left is getting something new: pop-up businesses where the storefronts had been vacant in South Shore.

"It was vacant for a while, so it's great to see all this being used," resident Bria Walker said. "I'm excited."

"Play See Shop South Shore" has its official grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14. Three storefronts on 71st Street just west of Jeffrey now host a free play space, an art gallery and an artisan market.

"It was completely vacant, it was desolate, it needed love," said Damon Smith, program manager at the South Shore Chamber of Commerce. "We were able to renovate to a degree and bring out the best of what it could be."

Artist Elizabeth Hatton designed the play space that has arts and STEM activities for kids from Brown Books & Paint Brushes. On Friday, she was putting finishing touches on the market area.

"More than just the vendor area, there's going to be a lot of plants and music, there's going to be a DJ booth over here," Hatton said.

She's also a former South Shore resident

"I wanted to bring luxury and something imaginative to this neighborhood specifically because I met amazing neighbors while I lived here and some of the most beautiful people I've ever met live in South Shore," she said.

The pop-ups are part of a grant from the city to bring in businesses to neighborhoods.

"It gives a sense of community and that for so long is what South Shore has been lacking," Smith said. "I'm really excited. I'm really excited for the community."

The businesses will be open until April, but the hope is the influx of energy with inspire other businesses to come and stay.