Child among 4 seriously injured in Gresham crash, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including a child, were seriously injured in a South Side crash on Monday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash happened near the Gresham neighborhood's West 87th Street and South Vincennes Avenue intersection, fire officials said.

CFD said those injured were transported to Christ Hospital and the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical conditions.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.