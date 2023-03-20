Monee residents and local leaders share concern, optimism over proposed South Suburban Airport

Residents and local leaders shared their thoughts after Rep. Will Davis introduced bill to establish the South Suburban Airport in Monee, IL.

MONEE, Ill. (WLS) -- The runway was quiet when ABC7 visited, but an airport in Monee and the land around, partly in Peotone, could be the home of the South Suburban Airport.

On Monday, several elected officials and some representing local trade unions stood in support of the airport at a press conference at Governor State University. State Rep. Will Davis introduced a bill that would request proposals from developers for the cargo airport.

"This is truly an option a good option to start economic development there not just for the Will County region, but coming north into south Cook County," Davis said.

Bringing a third airport to this region is a sore subject for some going back decades.

"It's outsiders coming into our communities, trying to force something down our throats that we do not want, is not necessary," said resident Jill Hornick.

Will County Board member Daniel Butler also weighed in.

"This is going to really impact the lives of people who live here, and most of the people don't want it," Butler said. "You can drive about and see the signs. They don't want the noise pollution. They don't want the air pollution."

The mayor of University Park is among those supporting the third airport with the growth of Amazon and other businesses nearby.

"It plants a seed for the next generation. Sometimes, we can't look back, but we have to plant to seed for the future growth," said Mayor Joseph Roudez III.

Resident Robin Walker wants to learn more, but so far, she likes what she heard.

"I don't see how it could harm anything that would be something awesome for me and my standpoint," Walker said.

The bill is expected to go to the full House later this week.