Southwest Airlines companion pass promotion returns for free flights for a friend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southwest Airlines is offering its companion pass promotion, but you have to act fast to get the deal for an upcoming flight.
If you qualify, a companion can fly for free with you from January 6 through February 28.
The flights have to be booked by Thursday to qualify for the promotional companion pass. The flights must also be completed by November 18.
The deal is only for Southwest's Rapid Rewards program members.
"We believe in taking care of our Customers and are thrilled to bring back our Companion Pass promotion," said Corbitt Burns, Southwest Airlines' director of Rapid Rewards. "With this promotion, we hope to give our Members-new or long-time loyalists, a glimpse of all the unique benefits we offer with our Rapid Rewards program."
Taxes and fees do apply, as well as other restrictions.
Southwest has said it believes the pandemic will make it difficult to be profitable in the third quarter of this year.
