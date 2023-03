Chopper7 HD was over the business on Ogden Avenue, which we are told is the headquarters to S&P Solutions, also known as "Bitcoin of America."

LISLE, Ill. -- The U.S. Secret Service execute a search warrant Wednesday on a business in Lisle, police told the ABC7 I-Team.

Chopper7 HD was over the business on Ogden Avenue, which we are told is the headquarters to S &P Solutions, also known as "Bitcoin of America"

A statement from the COO to the I-Team said the company is, "collaborating with the authorities in Ohio for an ongoing investigation that they're conducting."

Details of the search warrant have yet to be released