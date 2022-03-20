Quick Tip

How to stop spam texts: Expert tips to block, report unwanted messages

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The text message is clear: Scammers want to steal from you in a new way.

For the second year in a row, spam texts have outnumbered spam calls.

According to the annual RoboKiller Phone Spam Report, 87.8 billion spam texts were sent in 2021, which far surpasses the 72.2 billion spam calls in the same timeframe.

Here is what you should do to stop them:


  • Try replying "STOP" to opt-out and unsubscribe your number from the mailing list

  • Block the number: If the same number continuously sends you spam, you can always block the number. Blocking a number varies by cell phone manufacturer


  • For iPhones, tap the contact information from the Message App and click "block this caller"

  • On Androids, tap the conversation in the message app. Locate the three dots and click details. From details, you should find a button to "block and report spam"

  • Report messages: You can protect yourself from spammers by forwarding the text to 7726 (SPAM). You can also go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov or notifying your cell carrier
