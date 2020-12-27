Toasting the New Year: Best bubbly for every budget

Her recommendations are:
Everyday Sparkling (Cava) - Mestres '1312' Cava, Penedes, Spain, NV, which retails for about $19.99.
Stellar Sparkling from South Africa - Graham Beck, Rose, Cap Classique, South Africa, NV, which retails for about 18.99.
Champagne, a Toast to the Classics - Charles Hiedsieck 'Blanc de Blancs, Champagne, France, NV. which retails for about $59.99 retail and Champagne Collet, 'Art Deco' Brut, NV which retails for about $39.99.
If you have your heart set on going out for dinner, Shaw's is accepting reservations on the tented patio from 11:30AM-9PM. The restaurant is also offering several holiday meal platters. All packages must be ordered via Tock by December 30th.