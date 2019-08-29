Sports

Bears' Lake Forest headquarters renovation of Halas Hall complete

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bears' renovation at Halas Hall is finally done, just in time for football season.

The multi-million dollar renovation project to completely transform the look and feel of the team's Lake Forest headquarters facility broke ground in March 2018.

Chicago Bears 2019 schedule released

From the moment you walk in to Halas Hall, you get the sense that the Bears are a championship team. Players now enter through a decorated hallway featuring 12 of the Bear's retired numbers.

"That was the brainchild of HOK's design group and graphics team working with the Bears again to create something that was inspirational to the players every day," said HOK Senior Project Architect Kyle Wedel.

The new and improved facility is nearly double the size of the expansion they did in 2013. The inspiration behind this modern and spacious design is creating a comfortable family environment where players and staff can come to work.

Soldier Field debuts new food options for Chicago Bears 2019 season
EMBED More News Videos

Tom Elder has the unenviable job of trying to feed about 60,000 fans at once.



The player now have a 3,250 square feet lounge, along with a roughly 1,700 square feet locker room expansion furnished with state-of-the-art features.

"Making sure they're getting the space and the room and the calisthenics and their things that makes them able to do their jobs was rather important," said...

RELATED: Bears, Browns attracting most Super Bowl bets

With health in mind, the recovery space, and nutrition and fuel station doubled in size. The sports medicine space is now four times larger than the original area and features two hydrotherapy pools, two plunge pools and more. The weight room was even increased by 2,000 square feet.

The team and staff won't even have to go far for a five star meal with the 4,300 square feet expansion of their café.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagolake forestchicago bearsfootball
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers State of the City address: WATCH LIVE
Shooting shuts down inbound Bishop Ford between Stony Island, Cottage Grove
Man stabbed after argument in Chicago's Loop, family says
Dozens of medical professionals arrested in opioid crackdown
Man charged in deadly West Side hit-and-run
PROGRAM NOTE: Mayor Lightfoot's State of the City Address
Gov. JB Pritzker fractures leg, spokeswoman says
Show More
Driver flees after 1 killed, 3 hospitalized in West Loop crash, police say
Mt. Carmel football team starts season at brand new campus stadium
Death from running red lights at 10-year high: AAA
Arlington horse track owners not seeking casino license
City of Milwaukee urges everyone to stop vaping immediately
More TOP STORIES News