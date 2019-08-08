Sports

Chicago Bears play first preseason game against Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2019 Chicago Bears hit the field Thursday night for their first preseason contest.

The Bears will be taking on the Carolina Panthers at 7:30 p.m. at Soldier Field.

Most of the starters will be sitting, including quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky has yet to shine in camp and Tom Waddle thinks the young quarterback is still learning.

"He's trying to find his way through this offensive system," Waddle said. "It's just year two. He's got new guys that he is working with, but certainly he is playing against an elite defense on a day-in and day-out basis, but I'm not going to make any excuses, we have to see progress."

Because it's the team's 100th season, the Bears plan to honor one decade each home game. Thursday night, it's the 1920s, with a bunch of family-friendly activities.
