An 8th grader from Chicago's Austin neighborhood is marking many firsts this weekend thanks to the Chicago Bears' Trey Burton.Azariah Baker has never gotten a manicure, never left Chicago, never been on an airplane and never been to a football game.She got a manicure this week before jetting off to Atlanta to attend her first football game, Super Bowl 53."At first I was like in shock 'cause I was like, 'Hold up - tickets to the Super Bowl?' Like, that's all my teachers talk about," Baker said. "I was like, 'Grandma, we're going to the Super Bowl!' and she was like, 'I know,' and I was like 'What?!'"The all-expenses-paid trip is courtesy of Burton, who was the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Burton gave his tickets to this special 8th grader that he first connected with at the By the Hand Kids Club."The story that he was telling us was an encouraging story of never giving up, showing compassion for others and blocking out all of the things that are going to harm you," Baker said.Susannah Yount, of the By the Hand Kids Club, called Baker a standout student."She has such a loving, happy attitude. She also really cares about others and is the first person to pitch in and help as needed," Yount said. "Trey sees that in her and he wanted to reward her for that."Baker credits the support and encouragement of the By the Hand Kids Club for truly changing her life."Every single day they have just endorsed me with love and concern and compassion, and every day I walk in and they're telling me, 'You're going to be something great, you know?'" she said. "So no matter what type of day I've had, I know that when I come in here, it's going to be the best experience all over again."Her experience this weekend will likely be a close second.