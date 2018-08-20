CHICAGO (WLS) --Single-game tickets for the Chicago Blackhawks 2018-19 regular season go on sale Monday.
Beginning at 10 a.m., fans can buy tickets at chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.
The Blackhawks will open the season at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 with an Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Blackhawks will also once again be playing outdoors this season, taking on the Boston Bruins on Jan. 1, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. as part of the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. Ticket information for that game will be announced at a later date.