SPORTS

Chicago Blackhawks tickets for 2018-19 season on sale Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Single-game tickets for the Chicago Blackhawks 2018-19 regular season go on sale Monday.

Beginning at 10 a.m., fans can buy tickets at chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

The Blackhawks will open the season at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 with an Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Blackhawks will also once again be playing outdoors this season, taking on the Boston Bruins on Jan. 1, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. as part of the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. Ticket information for that game will be announced at a later date.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Blackhawksnhl
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Scuffling Cubs' offense needs to be better than it has been since break
Twins give Gonsalves his first big league start vs. White Sox
Pirates, Cubs to meet in 2019 Little League Classic
Fever snap 5-game skid, beat Sky 97-92 in finale
More Sports
Top Stories
2 missing teens found shot to death in field on Far South Side
59 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Monday after 3 boys drown over weekend
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Helene Walsh picked to replace disgraced state representative
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Knife attack in Barcelona 'being treated as a terrorist act'
Police say teen shot himself, but family disputes suicide ruling
Show More
AccuWeather: Strong storms and showers Monday afternoon
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Surveillance video captures man wanted in Lakeview break-ins
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More News