One of the top girls volleyball teams in the state is from Carl Sandburg High School. The team is led by a number of seniors including setter Rachel DeFries. Rachel has helped lead the Eagles as one of the top ranked teams, and they are trying to add another state title to the school, one they achieved in 1998. That's why Carl Sandburg High School and Rachel is our focus on 7 on your Sideline.
Carl Sandburg High School volleyball team looks to add state title
