Chicago Bears could clinch NFL playoffs spot next weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) --After the Chicago Bears' defense shut down the high-powered offense of the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night in a 15-6 victory at Soldier Field, the team moved closer to locking up their first playoff appearance since the 2010 season.
The win over the Rams gives the Bears a 9-4 record. A win over the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field would be enough to secure at least a wild card spot.
The Bears could clinch also a spot next Sunday even if they lose as long as the Washington Redskins lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bears could also clinch the NFC North title next weekend. A loss by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night or next Sunday with a Bears win over the Packers on Sunday would give the Bears the division title. The Bears would also clinch if the Vikings lose both Monday night and next Sunday.
The last time the Bears made it to the playoffs, they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Soldier Field. The Packers went on to win the Super Bowl.