Chicago Blackhawks host free hockey clinics for kids at 6 ice rinks across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks are bringing back their free hockey clinics for children this winter.

The Blackhawks are partnering with the Chicago Park District to bring the sessions to six neighborhood ice rinks across the city.

The clinics will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays for children ages five to 12-years-old beginning January 8 until February 8.

Skates and equipment will be also made available to participants at no cost, and will each receive a keepsake Chicago Blackhawks jersey.

"The Chicago Park District is excited to team up with the Chicago Blackhawks for yet another year of offering our children access to instructors, equipment and facilities so that they may learn to stand on their own and play the sport with pride," said Chicago Park District Superintendent & CEO Michael P. Kelly. "This long-standing partnership has allowed us to continue to grow the presence of the sport in neighborhoods citywide."

Online registration is required before attending one of the sessions.

Blackhawks Hockey Clinics will take place at the following locations:

Wed., January 8, 2020
Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.
4 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. (ages 5-8)
5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. (ages 9-12)

Wed., January 15, 2020
Wentworth Park, 5625 S. Mobile Ave.
4 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. (ages 5-8)

5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. (ages 9-12)

Sat., January 18, 2020
Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance North
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (ages 5-8)
12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. (ages 9-12)

Wed., January 22, 2020
Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.
4 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. (ages 5-8)
5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. (ages 9-12)

Wed., January 29, 2020
Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

4 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. (ages 5-8)
5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. (ages 9-12)

Sat., February 1, 2020
Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave.
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (ages 5-8)
12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. (ages 9-12)

Sat., February 8, 2020
Wentworth Park, 5625 S. Mobile Ave.
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (ages 5-8)
12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. (ages 9-12)

For more information and to register, parents should visit https://www.nhl.com/blackhawks/community/cpd-clinics.
